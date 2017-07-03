Fun in the sun at Field Day

Wrea Green’s annual Field Day brought a cavalcade of colour to the village – and is flourishing as it heads towards its centenary.

Hundreds turned out in glorious sunshine for the traditional processions around the village led by the retiring and new rose queen, which respectively precede and follow the crowning.

Wrea Green Field Day.

Residents and visitors later revelled in an afternoon packed with entertainment.

Organising committee spokesman John Ayers said: “Field Day has a wonderful history and it is a day everyone in the village always very much looks forward to.

“We had some new additional volunteers involved this year and it is great to see the interest in the event continuing and even increasing after so many years.

“It means so much to everyone in Wrea Green and it really is flourishing as it heads towards its 100th birthday in seven years’ time.”

The new rose queen is Olivia Hunt, a 12-year-old student of Kirkham Grammar School who previously attended Ribby with Wrea Primary in the village.

Olivia has taken part in Field Day since she was two years old and describes becoming rose queen as ‘a dream come true’.

Succeeding Charlotte Vos in the role, Olivia was crowned by long-time resident Vanessa Sanderson.

Afternoon entertainment included the Thornton Cleveleys Band, the Blackpool Circus School and a variety of sports such as parent and child novelty races and children’s football.

Various farmers market stalls and the Twinning Association tea tent were also among the features on The Green.

The event dates back to 1924, when a group of girls from the village decided to have their own Rose Queen after seeing the Lytham Club procession, which dates to Victoria times.