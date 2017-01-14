Full time: Fylde 31 Hartpury College 57

Fylde picked up a bonus point in this high scoring National League One encounter against a Hartpury side, who made it 18 wins out of 18.

The home side looked in for a drubbing as they trailed 33-10 at half-time.

But Fylde staged a dogged fightback in the second half and at one point they were just one score behind at 38-31 down.

However, Hartpury, the runaway league leaders, came on strongly in the closing stages to see the contest out with some comfort.

Fylde scored five tries through Anthony Bingham, Sam Bedlow, Greg Smith, Chris Briers and James Bailey.