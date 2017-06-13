Friends of Fleetwood Memorial Park looking for volunteers

Friends of Fleetwood Memorial Park are hoping new volunteers will join them at their next meeting.

It takes place on Thursday, June 22, at the Pavilion on the Park next to the cenotaph at 6.30pm and is expected to last until 8pm.

The group is looking for more passionate people willing to help raise funds and to help with planning activities scheduled to take place over the coming year.

A spokesman for Friends of Fleetwood Memorial Park said: “Whether it’s a few hours, a few days, or even more - get in touch and see if you can help.

“We meet every six weeks to plan activities and discuss the life and soul of the park.

“Give us a call on (01253) 887613 or just pop to see the Friends on the night for a cuppa and a chat.”

On Saturday, June 24, a family explorer event is planned at the park. It will take place from 1pm to 3pm.