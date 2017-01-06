Freezing dip was a n-ice start to year

These brr-brr-brave fund-raisers showed no fear of the cold as they dipped their toes into the tide for the seventh annual New Year’s Day Chilli Dip.

The dippers, many of them attired in comical fancy dress clothing, blew away the cobwebs on New’s Year Day by paddling in the Irish Sea.

Hardy fundraisers braved the freezing waters off Fleetwood for the annual New Year's Day dip. Cold? Nothing to it. PIC BY ROB LOCK 1-1-2017

Organised again this year by Fleetwood Kite Club, this year’s event was raising vital funds for the town’s RNLI.

After the dip the brave participants dried off in the kite club’s changing facilities and then got themselves warmed up with refreshments from Dave’s Cafe, which is next to the club.

Phil Gibson, of Fleetwood Kite Club, says people who have thought about giving it a try but didn’t get round to it this time should try it next year.

He said: “ It’s a brilliant way to liven New Year’s Day up.

Hardy fundraisers braved the freezing waters off Fleetwood for the annual New Year's Day dip. Oh, that's a tad on the nippy side! PIC BY ROB LOCK 1-1-2017

“I was really pleased with the way it turned out.

“We cheekily joked that people shouldn’t cheat by wearing a wet suit - and they didn’t!

“The number of people supporting was great and we had some really fun costumes.

“We don’t know how much money has been raised yet but last year we managed to raised over £1,300 so we hope to match that - or even beat it.”

Hardy fundraisers braved the freezing waters off Fleetwood for the annual New Year's Day dip. Bathing attire through the ages. PIC BY ROB LOCK 1-1-2017

The dip has become something of a tradition in Fleetwood and various versions of the event have been held since the 1990s - helping numerous good causes along the way.

Last year’s dip raised an impressive £1,360, with £1,000 of that fund going towards the Cystic Fibrosis Trust charity, and the remaining £360 being used to kick-start Fleetwood Gym’s on-going campaign for a new minibus.

Hardy fundraisers braved the freezing waters off Fleetwood for the annual New Year's Day dip. Toughest of the tough- the last two swimmers stay in for a few minutes. PIC BY ROB LOCK 1-1-2017