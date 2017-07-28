Freeport backing town’s 1940s weekend

Lytham’s Wartime Weekend is being backed for the first time this year by shopping outlet Freeport Fleetwood, which will have a presence at the event with a marquee showcasing some of its traders.

The town’s eighth annual celebration of the 1940s is expected to again attract bumper crowds on August 19 and 20 and Freeport’s centre manager Amanda Daniels said: “We are delighted to be associated with such a respected and popular event and it is a great opportunity for us to work in partnership with Fylde Council to further promote the Freeport brand to a wider audience.”

Tim Dixon, tourism and cultural services manager at Fylde Council, which organises the event, said: “We are delighted to develop a partnership with Freeport Fleetwood and welcome their involvement in this popular event.”

The weekend, which attracted an estimated 40,000 people last year, includes a host of Second World War-themed ingredients, such as battle re-enactments and exhibitions. Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee chairman Coun Cheryl Little said: “The whole town takes part, with many shopkeepers dressing their windows with a 1940s theme.”