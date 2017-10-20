Search

‘Freddie’ knocks ‘em for six

Andrew Flintoff collects his award for Best Podcast for his role in podcast Flintoff, Savage and the Ping Pong Guy, during the Audio and Radio Industry Awards at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday October 19, 2017. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Lancashire’s Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has knocked the opposition for six by winning a hat-trick of broadcasting awards.

The Preston-born former Fylde cricketer won the Best New Presenter prize at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

He also took gold for best new show : Flintoff, Savage & the Ping Pong Guy (BBC Radio 5 live); and gold for the Best Podcast from the same show.

The former international cricketer has become a popular broadcaster and TV panelist since his retirement from the sport.