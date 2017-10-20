‘Freddie’ knocks ‘em for six

Lancashire’s Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff has knocked the opposition for six by winning a hat-trick of broadcasting awards.

The Preston-born former Fylde cricketer won the Best New Presenter prize at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

He also took gold for best new show : Flintoff, Savage & the Ping Pong Guy (BBC Radio 5 live); and gold for the Best Podcast from the same show.

The former international cricketer has become a popular broadcaster and TV panelist since his retirement from the sport.