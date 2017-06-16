Freckleton set to revel in Club Day fun

The Fylde club and carnival day season spotlight this weekend turns to Freckleton.

A key feature of Saturday’s annual Three Churches Club Day is the traditional religious parade round the village which includes the Methodist Church, Holy Family Church and Holy Trinity Church, all represented by rose queens –this year Jessica Banks, Estee Parkinson and Lauren Lefevre respectively – followed by local scouts and guides.

Jessica, 10, is a pupil at Strike Lane Primary School likes singing and drama and has this year played the title role in her school production of Annie.

As well as singing and drama, she enjoys swimming, young church and spending time with family and friends.

Estee, 10, attends Holy Family RC Primary School in Warton, enjoys dancing and is a member of the Hot Foot Dance Club.

Her other hobbies include playing the keyboard, swimming and cycling.

Lauren, 13, is a student of Carr Hill High School, having previously attended Freckleton CE Primary School.

She has attended Holy Trinity and its Sunday School from a very young age, and for the last two years has been a regular on the church’s rota of servers on Sunday mornings. She enjoys playing netball for her school, swimming and baking.

The parade is scheduled to start at 9.30am from the traffic lights in the centre of the village before heading along Lytham Road to Derwent Drive, Ribble Avenue, Bush Lane, Croft Butts, Preston Old Road, to Marsh Gates and returning to Freckleton Church of England Memorial School for the crowning ceremony.

As in previous years, the churches will be supporting Trinity Hospice with members of the hospice committee participating in the procession.

A spokesman for the Freckleton Three Churches Club Day committee said: “Afterwards, the rose queens and retinues will move to the cenotaph for a short service, then to the children’s grave to lay wreaths in memory of those children and adults who lost their lives when an aircraft crashed on the village school on August 23, 1944.”

The ceremonies are expected to finish by noon.

At 1.30pm, the rose queens and retinues, led by Freckleton Band, will proceed to Bush Lane Playing Fields for the opening of the children’s sports events.

The weekend’s festivities continue on Sunday with church services in the morning, the Freckleton Half Marathon at 2pm and the Family Fun Run at 2.15pm.

A Songs of Praise service will take place in Freckleton Methodist Church, on Kirkham Road, at 6.30pm.