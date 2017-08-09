Former head steps down from bench

A former Blackpool headteacher has stood down from his position as a magistrate after 15 years on the bench.

Michael Bryan played a key role in developing the resort’s education policy when it became a unitary authority. As head of Anshorsholme Primary he led a team which repeatedly gained oustanding inspection results from Ofsted.

During his time at Anchorsholme, the school became recognised nationally as a “Beacon School”.

Mr Bryan was appointed to the Wyre Bench in 2002 and soon became involved in the training of newly appointed magistrates.

Lancashire Bench Chairman, Frank Shipway JP said: “I had the great good fortune to work with Mike in the early years of the new authority and saw at first hand the insights and perceptions he brought in creating a system of education which put children at the heart of the service. It therefore came as no surprise that he was able to bring those same skills to the magistracy.

"Mike has served the people of the Fylde Coast with distinction over many years.”