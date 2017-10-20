Former Blackpool Sixth Form student is new Young Carers’ Champion

Blackpool has a new Young Carers’ Champion – Rachel Lambert.

The hotshot photographer and crackshot markswoman has sights firmly set on raising awareness for carers – as someone who’s been “on the receiving end”.

Former young carers’ champions Tara Bragg, 22, and Liam Quinn, 17, both now apprentices at charity Blackpool Carers Centre, announced the new champ Rachel at the charity’s 1st Birthday Bash at Beaverbrooks House on Newton Drive.

Rachel said: “If you support carers you help those they care for too. It goes hand in hand.”

Rachel, 26, is a former pupil of leading special/extended educational needs school Highfurlong where her mum Joan teaches.

Rachel was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and spent two years of her early life on a ventilator.

She said: “I don’t think disability should stand in your way. If you want to do something find a way of doing it.”

Rachel was nominated as a Positive Role Model in the Disability Category of the National Diversity Awards last year.

She’s already a charity ambassador, an accomplished photographer, sportswoman and performance artist.

Rachel’s a crackshot too, bagging 10 gold medals and a silver in shooting contests – using a tripod on a spring to counter balance the weight of the rifle while firing from her wheelchair at targets 10m away.

The former Blackpool Sixth Form student had what it took to become a Paralympian but focused on her passion for photography instead, graduating from Lancaster University with an Honours degree.

Rachel plans to use that expertise along with social media skills in her year in office.

Michelle Smith, chief executive of Blackpool Carers, said: “Rachel brings some exceptional skills to the role and a real determination to do something fresh and different. We think she will bring a unique perspective to the role of Young Carers’ Champion.”

Rachel added: “I know I’ve got some tough acts to follow and a busy year ahead.”