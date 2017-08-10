Former bar could become games arcade

A former sports bar in Blackpool town centre could be set for a new lease of life as an amusement arcade.

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to use the former Champs Bar on Church Road for uses including free play arcade amusement machines.

Philip Goggin wants to create the Retro Arcade in the property.

A statement accompanying the application says: “The business is to be run as an arcade and a bar, the bar selling non-alcoholic refreshments during the day (until approximately 7pm) to allow for under 18s to enjoy the games.

“After 7pm we want the premises to be an over-18s venue, so as to serve alcoholic refreshments alongside the gaming experience.”

The premises have previously been operated as Champs Sports Bar, by the Ma Kelly’s group.

Blueprints accompanying the new application illustrate the bar remaining where it is, with arcade machines installed in the front and rear licensed areas.

The scheme is expected to create two full-time jobs and three part-time jobs if it gets the go ahead.

The application will now go before town hall planners for consideration at a future date.