Food & drink: Jamie Italian's Contaldo’s shares his passion for good cooking

Could you like to taste some pasta?" Just two minutes after meeting Gennaro Contaldo at one of the London branches of Jamie’s Italian, he’s already being the perfect host.

As it’s lunchtime, and yes, I am quite hungry, I gratefully accept, and he quickly dispatches a waiter with instructions to ask chef Valentino for "one pasta special of the day", adding in that famous Italian lilt: "Ees for Gennaro".

The bubbly 68-year-old is universally loved by all the chefs he trains at Jamie’s Italian restaurants around the globe, and most of all by his protege, Jamie himself, who calls Gennaro his ‘London dad’. The feeling is mutual.

"Oh my God, does Jamie do more than me, he goes round and round and round. He’s always in touch. At the end of the day, we are cooks, more than anything else. We love cooking."

It’s this passion for cooking and good food that Gennaro extols in his cookbook Passione ("kind of my biography"), named after the restaurant he ran in London in the early-Noughties. First published in 2003 – "that book put me on the map" – it’s now been lovingly updated with stories and photos from Gennaro’s childhood growing up on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

"I realised how beautiful it was when I left it. After two, maybe three years, I went back and when I reached my village [Minori], everything was ever so small and it was strange," says the chef, who first left home to find his fortune in England as a young man of 20.

He left the restaurant three years before it closed in 2009, a victim of the recession, to collaborate with Jamie on the Jamie’s Italian chain.

"He is [like a son], he’s got exactly the same - even more - love, and cares and respects food and people, which is so important.

"I look up to him. My God, he can do it. And we film quite a lot, me and Jamie, we film a new programme which will come out next year. We go round Italy, meet all these beautiful Nonnas [grandmothers] and try to discover these beautiful, almost lost recipes."

Delicious.magazine tips: A foolproof method for steak

Ah, steak – so good when it’s right, but an easy dish to ruin. Not if you follow these simple instructions, though…

1. Brush the steak all over with oil and season generously. Let it come to room temperature.

2. Heat a heavy-based griddle pan over a medium-high heat until it smokes. Put the steak in the pan and cook for 30 seconds to 3 minutes on each side, depending on the thickness and how well done you like it.

3. Press the steak and use the thumb-to-finger test (see right) or push a digital probe thermometer into the centre of the meat to check that it’s cooked to your liking.

Remove the steak from the pan, then leave it to rest in a warm place for 5 minutes (this is crucial) before serving.