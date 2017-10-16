Flytippers’ blunder at Fleetwood’s nature reserve

Just a week after Fleetwood’s nature reserve was the subject of a public meeting, fly-tippers have struck close to its entrance once again.

The Fleetwood Marsh site is at the end of Jameson Road, which is one of the most persistent fly-tipping black spots in Fleetwood.

In the latest incident, bags of various rubbish and other items have been left strewn along the road.

But the culprits could be chased up this time, as named documents have been found among the litter. Coun Rita Hewitt, who has been trying to tackle the fly-tipping problem, said: “It is disgraceful, this cannot continue.

“But hopefully, this time the culprits will be caught.”

In a recent meeting, Fleetwood Marsh was at the centre of an extraordinary meeting called by Fleetwood Town Council to discuss taking over as custodians of the reserve from Lancashire County Council, as County Hall says it can no longer afford rangers to oversee it.

The Fleetwood council has agreed in principle to run it although it will not sign over an official agreement until next year.

One of the challenges may be to look at the fly-tipping problem on Jameson Road, although this is a complicated issue as several parties are involved with ownership of the unadopted road.

County Hall will remain as owners of the Fleetwood Marsh and also has responsibility over some of the road, and other owners of the land around it are United Utilities and Fleetwood man James Parr, who has said previously he would be happy to discuss a possible solution.

What else?

Coun Hewitt is calling for all parties to meet up and discuss ways of funding CCTV cameras to not only act as a deterrent, but to capture vehicles dumping the rubbish