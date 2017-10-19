Flying start for petition to revive library

A petition calling for Lytham Library to be reopened has got off to a flying start.

The Friends of Lytham Library and Institute are delighted with the reaction to the latest aspect of their campaign to bring library facilities back to the town more than 12 months after the Clifton Street building closed.

Around 600 signatures were gathered as the petition was offered to passers-by outside the former library.

And Friends officials are hopeful of gathering many more, with the petition having been placed across town, including both Lytham post offices, ahead of a November 1 deadline.

The Friends organisation was set up earlier this year in a bid to revive the library following its closure on September 30 last year as part of a wave of economy cuts by Lancashire County Council’s previous Labour regime.

On being elected back to power last May, the Conservatives pledged to reopen the libraries which had been closed, but the wait at Lytham goes on.

The County Hall cabinet is due to discuss its future early next month and the Friends want to show the strength of feeling in the town ahead of that.

Friends chairman Christine Marshall said: “It was great to see how many people were very happy to sign the petition. It shows how much people value the building as a community facility.”

County Coun Peter Buckley, cabinet member for library services, said: “We want to reopen the libraries which were closed as soon as we can. A report is being prepared for the Cabinet meeting in November which will set out the Lytham Library situation and provide the basis for further progress.”