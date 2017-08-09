Fly tipping concerns at Blackpool cemetery

Church bosses say they are plagued with fly-tipping problems following complaints about the state of a Blackpool cemetery.

Visitors contacted The Gazette to tell of overflowing bins and uncollected rubbish at Marton cemetery in Preston New Road.

St Paul’s Church, which is responsible for the upkeep of the graveyard, was recently criticised for not cutting the grass.

A deal has now been struck with Blackpool Council to have the grounds kept, but fresh issues have now arisen.

Jane Swann, of Stadium Avenue, is concerned some bins haven’t been emptied for what she says is more than a year.

She said: “I visited today and yes they have cut the grass, but the bins haven’t been emptied for over 12 months. We cleaned up some flying tipping March 2016, the black bags are still in the bin area.

“Something needs to be sorted.”

Bosses at St Paul’s today insisted the issue was being addressed but insisted funds were tight to deal with all the problems.

Rev Christine Morton, who is the acting priest in charge at St Paul’s said: “We are aware of this issue.

“There have been problems with fly-tipping and we are organising for the items which have been left to be taken away.

“We are also going out to tender for a big bin which can be emptied regularly.“Everything is in hand but the only budget we have is from what comes in through the collection plate. There is

not a lot of money

“We are hoping to work with Blackpool Council which is already making a difference with the grass cutting at the cemetery which is now happening regularly.

“I would hope that people would respect the area and not tip their waste where people are paying respects to their loved ones.”