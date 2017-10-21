Floods alert as Storm Brian hits Lancashire

Flash flooding posed a hazard for Lancashire drivers today as Storm Brian battered the North West.

Emergency services were on standby as high winds and torrential rain picked up this afternoon.

Motorway police warned of flooding in the North West and many rural areas around Lancashire saw some flooding and small trees down.

The busy A6 at Blackrod, near Chorley, was just about passable by slow-moving traffic at around at 5pm today as pools of water gathered along several stretches.

NW Motorway police tweeted: “Numerous reports of flooding across the network... be sensible and drive to the conditions.”

Lancs Road Police tweeted: “ #StormBrian has arrived please drive to the conditions. There is a lot of standing water around.”

Strong winds and high seas reached the western coast of Ireland overnight.

Gusts have hit 80mph (130km/h) in the country, said Irish weather agency Met Éireann, and flooding has been reported in some areas as the water level of the River Shannon rose.

In Preston, firefighters were called out to remove a dangerous panel of glass in Lancaster Road which was in danger to being ripped out by high winds and falling to the ground below.

The glass was removed by a Preston fire crew.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Western and southern coastal transport routes and communities are likely to be affected by large waves and spray, with potential for flooding of properties.

“Some transport disruption is likely across the whole warning area, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport. Short term loss of power and other services is also possible, as well as damage to trees.”.

Winds are expected to ease later in the day.