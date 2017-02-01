Fleetwood teen Jess out to help good causes

Fleetwood teenager Jessica Basquill is determined her time as Wyre’s youth mayor will enable her to help some good causes.

Jessica, 16, of North Albion Street, is organising a charity ball in the hope of raising thousands of pounds for food banks and hot meals providers.

Among those she wants to support are Fleetwood Foodbank and the town’s Mustard Seed Group, in addition to Amazing Graze, Cleveleys Store House and Lourdes.

The big money-spinner is due to be held at the Village Hotel on East Park Drive, Blackpool, on Saturday February 25 and Jess is hoping tickets will be snapped up.

Jessica, a student at Blackpool and The Fylde College, has been a food bank volunteer in the past and she knows the difficulties they face.

She said: “There is a lot of pressure on the food banks. They do a really important thing and I worry they might be at risk of closures. They really need our support.

“People seem to have this stereotypical idea of the people who use the food banks but it’s just people like you and I who have found themselves in an uneasy situation.

“It takes guts to admit to yourself that you need additional help. I used to volunteer at the food bank myself and I just wanted to do something more for them, continue my support.”

Although the fund-raiser is something Jessica is doing independently of her role of youth mayor, she says the chain of office has helped.

Jessica, a former Cardinal Allen RC High pupil, and a member of Wyre Youth Council, said: “It has definitely helped me to promote the ball and it’s also given me more experience of speaking to different people. Since I became the youth mayor I have given talks to school children about Wyre Council and the role of mayor and it is something I might not have done, otherwise.”

Tickets for the charity ball are priced £25 and available now on 07926995465 or email jesbasquill1@icloud.com