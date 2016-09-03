Fleetwood second half strikes seal victory

Fleetwood Town 2 Coventry City 0

Two goals after half-time, both clinically taken, saw Fleetwood home

Uwe Rosler's men broke the deadlock after 58 minutes with an outstanding goal by Chris Long.

He latched on to a probing pass by substitute Kyle Dempsey - Long cleverly beat his man down the right before cutting inside and finishing in style with his left foot.

On 71 minutes, Fleetwood doubled their advantage.

David Ball picked out Martyn Woolford, who calmly beat the Coventry keeper.

Coventry were a threat at times, but Chris Neal was never found wanting with a couple of timely saves.

