Fleetwood schoolboy’s close shave for cancer research

Fleetwood schoolboy Patrick Joyce had something of a close shave when he decided to raise money for charity –literally.

Patrick, a year 9 student at Fleetwood High School, had his collar-length hair shaved off in order to raise cash for the charity Cancer Research.

Patrick Joyce sporting his new hair style

The high school, on Broadway, helped out and invited well known Fleetwood barber Dave Gotto into the school, specially for the occasion.

And once all the sponsor money had come in, 14-year-old Patrick had raised £200.

Mark Bateman, assistanthead of Year 9, said: “Patrick had already done a fair bit of fund-raising for charity before the head shave, all on his own initiative.It is a charity close to his heart and he wanted to help.

“We thought it was very laudable that Patrick was trying to help others so we were only to happy to assist with the head shave.

I just wanted to do my bit to help

“We’re grateful to Dave Gotto for coming into school and making it possible.”

He added: “Patrick is a fairly quiet student but he is popular and when he had his head shaved in front of everyone in the hall, the reaction from the other students was astonishment and respect.”

Patrick explained that he wanted to help the charity because members of his family had been affected by cancer.

He said: “I just wanted to do my bit to help.”

Patrick has forged ahead with his role as the school’s charity representative and in school he has also raised funds for the Mustard Seed Group’s hot meals service at St Peter’s Church in Fleetwood.