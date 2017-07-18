Fleetwood's Tram Sunday was best ever!

They promised it would be the best Fleetwood Festival of Transport ever – and it surely was.

Organisers of this year’s event, nicknamed Tram Sunday, pulled out all the stops to make it a dazzlingly brilliant spectacle.

Bicycle Ballet put on a performance on Tram Sunday

The event may have started life as a traditional transport festival, with one of the North’s largest static display of vintage cars, trucks, buses, motorbikes - and trams, of course.

But over the last four years it has also incorporated something else - LeftCoast’s SpareParts Festival featuring art installations, transport-related performances and one of the most distinctive parades ever seen in the town.

This year there were other new features as well - free steam railway rides which proved hugely popular, and a Centurion tank.

Dave Carlos, the festival’s operations director, said: “The organisers are thrilled that a successful and safe Tram Sunday was enjoyed by thousands of people again this year.

“The tank and the steam railway were particularly popular, while the Spareparts element was as dazzling as ever.

“This event was great for Fleetwood, with visitors coming from all over the country.

“This year was one of the best.”