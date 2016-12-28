Fleetwood’s Marine Hall to become a festive ice rink

The Marine Hall in Fleetwood will be transformed into an ice-skating rink to round off the festive holidays.

The skating rink is open from noon to 8pm from Thursday January 5 - Saturday January 7 with beat night sessions from 6pm.

Ian Munro, head of culture leisure and tourism at Wyre Council, said: “We are really looking forward to seeing Marine Hall transformed into an ice skating rink in the new year.

“This year it has been great to see the venue being used for all different types of purpose.

“This is a new venture for us that we are hoping will be really popular with lots of local families.”

For more details on the ice rink and to book contact the Marine Hall box office on (01253) 887693 or visit the website https://uk.patronbase.com/_Wyre/Productions.