Fleetwood's lifeboat has been launched to a yacht in trouble.

The station's Shannon class lifeboat was launched at around 11.45am today.

A spokesman for the station said: "All we know right now is that there is a yacht having trouble with sails.

"The vessel is currently 15 miles of Rossall Point.

"The Isle of Man ferry Ben My Chree is on standby to assist."

The yacht is not taking on water and it is understood it is not in immediate danger.

Crews suggested it would be towed back to Fleetwood.