Flats shut down after yob tenants disrupt hotels

Flats which were a magnet for anti-social behaviour in one of Blackpool’s main holiday areas have been closed down.

Blackpool magistrates have issued a three month closure order on the New Bank Self Contained Holiday Flats in Albert Road following a catalogue of complaints.

Filthy conditions inside the New Bank Holiday Apartments

The property was being used as a house in multiple occupation (HMO), drawing unruly tenants to the area.

Blackpool Council initially issued a closure notice for the New Bank in June, before a three month closure order was granted at Blackpool Magistrates Court in July.

During a visit to the property from Blackpool Council, the police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue service, various hypodermic needles were found at the property, while combustible material inside the building posed a serious fire risk.

Officers were also shocked by the state of the property, where various smoke alarms and floorboards were missing.

The New Bank flats on Albert Road in Blackpool

Some residents said they feared for their personal safety at the hands of other tenants and were forced to barricade themselves in their rooms at night.

In other rooms piles of rubbish and candles were found next to bed linen.

Hoteliers today welcomed the closure order.

Adrian Smirthwaite, of The Albany Hotel on Albert Road, said: “At one point we went six days without sleep due to all the noise and disruption coming from these flats.

“They were partying all night.

“There were people from there begging outside the hotels. It doesn’t give a good impression of Blackpool to our visitors.

“All the problems in this area come from flats because they rent them to bad tenants.”

Landlord Lisa Murdoch agreed to close four of the flats in the property, evicting the problematic tenants but allowing three to remain who were not causing problems.

She also agreed to urgently repair and clean parts of the building, as well as securing it properly so problem tenants cannot return.

Tenants with drug and alcohol problems will be supported to overcome their addictions.

Coun Christine Wright, Blackpool Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “Many local neighbours will be very glad to see a successful resolution to this problem.

“Not only did this property cause undue misery to the local people and businesses who lived nearby, but the quality of accommodation was very dangerous.

“The problems uncovered at the property by council officers posed a very real danger to life that we simply could not allow to continue.”

Mrs Murdoch was also ordered to pay £3,000 costs.

Coun Wright added:“This has been a complex case to bring about, down in no small part to our dedicated officers.”