Flat destroyed after 'tea-light' blaze in Blackpool

Three engines from Blackpool and South Shore were called to a blaze on Moore Street at around 11am this morning (21 December).

Fire crews arrived to find a man standing outside his flat which was on fire with smoke spreading around the communal areas of the property.

They extinguished the fire using a hose-reel and rescued a woman from a flat above the fire who was suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Fire services say the fire was caused by unattended tea light candles which are thought to have set fire to a sofa.

Watch Manager Mark Warwick said: "We would advise people not to use candles or tea lights inside a property unless there is a specific need for them. Tea lights and candles should never be left unattended."

The flat was destroyed by the fire, say fire services.

Two patients were transferred to Blackpool Victoria by road ambulance suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

The fire is being treated as accidental.