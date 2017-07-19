Flash floods across the Fylde coast as storm hits

Motorists faced difficult conditions during their evening commutes as stormy weather pelted the Fylde coast.

Areas of flash flooding have been reported in areas of Blackpool, Fleetwood and Wyre.

The Met Office had earlier issued a severe weather warning on Wednesday afternoon with storms moving north through Lancashire towards Cumbria.

Gary Culpan posted on Facebook: "It was like driving into the sea under the bridge on Devonshire Road (North Shore)."

Meanwhile, residents were reporting sewers and drains were overflowing due to the deluge and public transport was being diverted away from the worst affected areas.

The Sainsbury's store on Red Bank Road in Blackpool was forced to close due to the weather with reports on social media that the roof had been breached.

Flash flooding in Fleetwood

The Tesco superstore at the Clifton Retail Park was also heavily flooded.

Karen Clifft posted on Facebook: "It has flooded our road in Bispham too, water was nearly in the houses, myself and my neighbours had to go out and unblock drains to take the water away. The road at the front is also flooded, but thankfully subsiding now the rain has eased."