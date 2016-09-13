Fitness fans say hello to new business

For Lisa Leyland, a hobby became a passion and then a career – and now, a business.

The 28-year-old recently swapped her work in hotel management, for running her own fitness centre, with her partner Richard Mitchell, 26.

She had been working in local hotel management, but found herself increasingly drawn towards a different line of work.

She said: “I was massively into fitness, I was always training, running, doing races in Manchester, the Great North Run and so on.

“I was always looking for new challenges for myself.

“A lot of people at work were asking for tips and so on. I loved it so much, I thought ‘I should be doing this’.

“So I got an instructor qualification done and started doing bridal bootcamps and I did my personal training qualification.

“My partner, who also worked in a management role in hospitality, is also really into fitness – our dates were things like walking, climbing mountains and so on.

“He did his PT qualification in Australia, and we both just thought ‘let’s do this’.

“We both worked in local gyms to get experience and decided we wanted to do it ourselves. So we set up our own centre, it’s a personal training and class centre.”

HelloFit is based on Boundary Road Industrial Estate, Boundary Road, Lytham.

“We offer personal training sessions and more than 120 classes a month. There is a wide variety of classes including HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) classes and Les Mills Bodycombat.

“As we are based on industrial estate, it gave us the idea of putting on lunch-time classes, ideal for workers – these are classes which will not make people sweaty, which is handy if they are going back to work – stretching and core classes.

“We have a range of equipment to use in PT sessions – including 2kg up to 30kg dumbells, a spin bike, power rack, punchbag, tyre, barbells, cable machine – items for traditional training and some newer stuff.”

Classes can be attended on a pay-as-you-go basis for £4 a class and personal training will be £25 per session. There are monthly membership options too.

Lisa, who lives in Kirkham with Richard, said: “With the health and fitness industry rapidly growing, we want to be among the front runners in helping the people of Lytham and the local area get on track with their health and fitness goals.

“For me, the best thing about fitness is that health and happiness it gives you. The sense of achievement, it just makes you feel good. I’ve always loved it and we hope we create that feeling and a genuine, friendly atmosphere.

“We want to create a centre people will enjoy if they perhaps want to get away from the usual gym atmosphere or if they feel intimidated at a bigger gym.

“We have also created our own range of fitness clothing and accessories and are looking at starting supplements too, so we will be a one-stop shop for fitness.”