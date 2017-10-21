Fit-again Fleetwood ace Conor's ready for a run

Returning Fleetwood forward Conor McAleny says a good run is just round the corner as Town bid to end League One leaders Shrewsbury’s 14-game unbeaten start at New Meadow today.

The Shrews are the only team in the Football League yet to taste defeat.

Paul Hurst’s side were tipped to be in another relegation battle but McAleny is backing Town to build on back- to-back draws by racking up a run of their own.

Town’s summer signing from Everton said: “A couple of my mates play for Shrewsbury and they were tipped to go down by a few people. It just shows if you go on a run nothing can stop you.

“It happened with us last year (Town went 18 unbeaten) and there is no reason why we can’t go on another good run. Every team is going to go one and I think ours is coming.”

The 25-year-old is stepping up his comeback after ankle ligament trouble and played the full second half at Scunthorpe on Tuesday.

He said: “We have taken our time with it and got things right. I got a few minutes the other day that gave me some confidence, so I want to kick on from here.”

Manager Uwe Rosler praised McAleny’s attitude and said: “He was so excited at Scunthorpe – you could see it when he came on.

“I think he had five shots in 10 minutes. It was a long road for him to be back and I’m really happy for the boy.

“It’s really refreshing to see when someone puts so much into recover from a bad injury.He is so keen and so willing to play football.

“I’m very happy for him and I think Saturday will be another opportunity for him to gain 100 per cent match fitness. I still say it will take time before the boy reaches a level he was at in August.”

Fleetwood wing wizard Amari’i Bell says Town need to tighten up at the back to beat in-form Shrewsbury today.

They conceded from a set-piece situation again in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe and Bell, 23, says Town must stop conceding soft goals.

Bell said: “They are in great form, so we need to make sure we don’t give away sloppy goals. We must tighten up in all areas and give a good performance.

“Anything can happen in this league – anyone can beat anyone.

“They are on a good run and it will be a tough game, so we need to make sure we get everything right.”

Jordy Hiwula popped up with an 85th-minute leveller at Scunthorpe, three days after Devante Cole had equalised in the dying stages against Rochdale for 10-man Town.

And Bell says those late goals are no coincidence and show the fighting spirit the club has.

He said: “If we keep going, keep doing the right things and keep pressing, then in the end the other team will tire out and we can get goals.”