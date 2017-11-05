Fireworks night at cricket club

A cricket club’s annual fireworks spectacular once again proved a popular draw.

Guests enjoyed toffee apples, candy floss, game stands, and a20-minute long fireworks display at Kirkham Cricket Club on Saturday.

Kirkham Cricket Club Bonfire Night. Watching the flames. PIC BY ROB LOCK 4-11-2017

The Bonfire Night celebration was the fourth annual display held at the cricket club, and chairman Jason Oldfield said: “We are improving it each time. There was a generous round of applause at the end of the display and the evenings proceedings, and luckily the timing with the weather was perfect. As soon as the last firework went off the heavens opened.”

The event brought in more than £3,500, which will be used to suppor the cricket club. Jason said: “We have raised valuable funds so we can maintain our facilities and continue to provide cricket for the youngsters and people of Kirkham and Wesham.

“It’s a much-needed boost at a time of the year where we are not quite as busy as normal.”