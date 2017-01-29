Down to the finest detail, Tanya Derbyshire planned her perfect, fairytale wedding to Chris Clare.

They tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on New Year’s Eve at the United Reformed Church in Fleetwood before a reception at Fleetwood Cricket Club which culminated in fireworks at midnight.

The teaching assistant, who is also studying for a degree and manages her own craft business - Tanya’s Loving Creations - wanted everything to be perfect for their big day, and they weren’t disappointed.

Chris, who works for Blackpool Transport, proposed to Tanya, 30, when they were away for the weekend.

She said: “The proposal was in our favourite place Liverpool. It was a total shock - Chris had filled the bed with rose petals saying will you marry me and then got down on one knee.

“The build up to the wedding was very emotional and a bit crazy with me working full time and also being at uni and starting a new business.

“But it was worth the hard work on the day as I did it all myself down to every little detail and it looked amazing.

“The church service was perfect and my little boy Max walked me down the aisle and made me so proud.” The couple walked out of the church to Stevie Wonder’s Signed Sealed Delivered and all their guests joined in.

They had hired a VW camper van to escort them which the guests loved and magician Jack Shield entertained along with DJ Ahmed Dabaa who played music through to the fireworks at midnight. Their wedding song was Christina Perri - A Thousand Years. Chris, 29, said: “It was a special day and the start of our future together. We would just like to thank everyone that joined us on our perfect day.” Tanya added: “The day was perfect and not only did I marry my best friend, we also got to celebrate our wedding and the New Year with all our family and friends. I am sad it is all over as it had taken over my life for the last year planning, but I am now excited to move onto the next chapter in our lives as a family “Everything was perfect and it really was a fairytale.”