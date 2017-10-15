Firefighters tackle car blaze in Singleton

A fire crew doused a car blaze after the vehicle burst into flames on a busy main road.

A crew from South Shore were called to a location on Garstang New Road shortly before 5pm on Sunday, October 15.

Three people were out of the vehicle and the fire was well established when officers arrived, the fire service said.

A hose reel was used to bring the flames under control and officers ensured there were no remaining hazards from fuel or oil spillages.