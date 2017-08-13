Firefighters deal with two kitchen fires

Fire officers were called out to deal with two kitchen fires over the weekend.

The first was to a first floor flat on Orchard Road, St Annes, where a cooker hob was destryed when a wooden chopping board had been left on top of the cooker and a ring accidentally switched on.

The kitchen suffered extensive smoke damage during the incident at 5pm on Saturday.

During the second incident a chip pan caught fire at a flat in Queensway court, Kiln house Lane, St Annes.

The occupant of the flat had put a towel over the burning pan and left the building. The chip pan had been forgotten and the fire left the flat smoke damaged at 1.50pm on Sunday.

A fire brigade spokesman said: “A smoke alarm is the easiest way to alert you to the danger of fire, giving you and your family precious time to escape. Don’t leave chip pans unattended.”