Fire officers in safety warnings

A blaze in a kitchen which led to a man needing hospital treatment has prompted firefighters to issue a warning about leaving pans unattended when cooking.

Residents in a group of flats at Windsor Terrace, Fleetwood, had to be evacuated after the fire in the kitchen of a first floor flat got out of hand.

Crews from Fleetwood and Bispham were called to the address shortly before 10pm on Tuesday.

Initial reports were that a man could be trapped in a third floor property.

However this proved not to be the case.

While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the crew manager involved in the case was keen to send a message about the dangers of leaving cooking pans.

Firefighter Rob Knight said: “We are not yet sure of the exact cause of this accident but it does appear to be a cooking-related incident.

“This is a reminder that if people put anything on the hob, don’t leave it unattended.

“If you do leave the room, turn off the heat source and remove the pan from that heat source.

“It may sound like common sense but it is surprising how quickly things can escalate in just a few minutes.”

The firefighter said the number of such incidents had noticeably declined in the last five years.

He said: “The message seems to be getting through - but people still need to heed that warning.”

Firefighters gave first aid to the man, believed to be the occupant of the flat, prior to him being taken to hospital for treatment.

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose-reel jets to extinguish the fire.

In a separate incident, another Fleetwood-based crew manager issued a warning about candles after a front bedroom on Macbeth Road in the port was gutted by fire on Friday October 27.

Firefighter Steve Marshall said: “With Halloween just past and the use of candles increasing I think it is prudent to once again to make people aware of the dangers involved in using candles.

“I would like to stress the importance of making sure candles are on a fireproof surface.”