Fire drama at South Shore dental practice

Fire crews from South Shore and Blackpool were called to a blaze at a dental practice in South Shore yesterday afternoon (9 January).

The incident happened in the workshop of the dental practice on Station Road at around 4.15pm, say fire services.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire Service said: "A fire alarm had sounded and ensured that no-one was trapped inside or injured. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire."

Nobody was injured as a result of the fire.