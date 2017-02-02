Fire drama at Blackpool home

Firefighters tackled a chip pan fire at a property in Hill Street, Blackpool, this afternoon.

Two fire engines and crews, from Blackpool and South Shore, responded to a 999 call.

Officers equipped with breathing apparatus used a hosereel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the heat and smoke.

There were no casualties.

In another incident, RNLI volunteers launched at around 6.20pm after a report of a person in the sea near the Tower.

The person had made their own way ashore unaided and was spoken to by BlackpoolPolice.