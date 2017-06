Firefighters spent two hours battling a fire at a Fleetwood workshop.

The blaze broke out in Blakiston Street at around 1am on Sunday.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue said three fire engines from Fleetwood and Blackpool were called to a commercial fire involving a workshop and the roof.

Firefighters used two jets to extiguish the fire and were at the scene for approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.