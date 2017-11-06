Fire crews search property amid fears person is trapped

Crews in Fleetwood searched a property on Sunday amid fears that a person was trapped in a blaze.

Firefighters from Fleetwood and Bispham attended the "persons reported" fire on Poulton Road just after 11.40pm on November 5.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire in the conservatory of the house using three hose-reel jets.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Three fire engines and crews were sent to a house fire at which it was feared someone may be trapped inside.

"Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus searched for casualties but there were none and the crews extinguished a fire in the conservatory of the house using three hosereel jets, then extracted the smoke and heat with a portable fan unit.

"The cause of the fire is to be established."

Nobody was injured during the incident.