Fire crews were called out in the early hours when a chip pan went up in flames

The incident happened in Marlbrough Avenue, Cleveleys at around quarter to one on Monday morning.

Fire engines from Bispham and Fleetwood attended.

Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

They also adminsitered first aid to one person and were at the scene for 45 minutes.