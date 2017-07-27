Film festival to focus on Blackpool’s history

Have your say

Film fans will be treated to a trip through Blackpool’s history thanks to archive footage which will be shown as part of a day-long festival at the Winter Gardens on Saturday.

Retroscope is part of a nationwide programme launching the British Film Institute’s (BFI) Britain on Film Coast and Sea collections.

Voluntary arts group Aunty Social, which is based in the resort, has organised a series of events including walk-around screenings, seaside themed creative workshops, a deckchair theatre and live sideshow performers between 11am and 4.30pm.

Archive film showing Blackpool’s bustling beaches, bathing belles and fun fairs will be shown in the Pavilion Theatre as part of a spin-off event from the annual Winter Gardens Film Festival.

Catherine Mugonyi, Aunty Social director, said: “We’re thrilled to have teamed up with the BFI as part of their Britain on Film Coast and Sea season.

“Retroscope is a brand new way of experiencing archive film that rarely sees the light of day and most people will never have come across.

“Thanks to the support of the BFI we’re able to offer this fantastic, family friendly event, at an extremely low price, you couldn’t ask for more.”

Attractions will also include a penny arcade, Edwardian dress up and vintage Illuminations, while people will compete for the prize of best dressed brolly at the Parasol Parade.

Tickets cost £2 for adults, with free admission for children.

