Field Day fun brings villagers together

There was fun galore in rural Fylde as Newton with Scales hosted the annual Newton, Clifton and Salwick Field Day.

There was a traditional parade around Newton, which set off from the village’s Bluecoat School.

Newton with Scales Field Day. Pictured is Charlotte Barker.

After the parade, new rose queen Robyn Westgate was crowned by Anne Eccles, a teacher of Newton Bluecoat School, where Robyn is a pupil.

Other activities on the village green included Punch and Judy, a small fairground, a bouncy castle, cream teas and various stalls.

Robyn, 10, succeeded Mia Houghton as rose queen and is the 70th in the event’s history..

Frances Tomlinson, spokesman for the event organisers, said: “It was a wonderful success, the weather was kind and we had a really good turn-out. It was real community effort and everyone pulled together.”

Newton with Scales Field Day. Queen Robyn Westgate with Molly Wearden, Sophie Parkin and Grace Singleton.

Newton with Scales Field Day. Jacob Yoxall and Tabitha Chamley.

Newton with Scales Field Day. L-R are Georgia Pickervance, Victoria Kirby, Ted Kirby and Jack Fryars.

Newton with Scales Field Day. Kirkham Young Farmers.