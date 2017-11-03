Festive lights prankster has his eyes on Bonfire Night and Valentine’s Day

A Christmas lights prankster who found himself in trouble with the law due to his X-rated display has other celebration days in his sights.

Steve McGawley, 44, was quizzed by police after putting up ‘offensive’ fairy lights outside his house.

Steve McGawley

And he repeated the trick this year with a Halloween display which, to his surprise, went down a treat with neighbours.

The dad-of-four used lights to inform trick or treaters visiting his home in Rodwell Walk, Layton, that he was ‘NOT IN’ followed by an offensive hand gesture.

But this time, he said, passers-by seemed to see the funny side.

However, it was a different story last December when his display led to complaints from neighbours and a visit from the boys in blue.

The handyman used fairy lights to create a picture of a bell accompanied by the word ‘end’ and soon brought the police to his door.

But now he is considering more festive fun and is even considering marking Bonfire Night and Valentines Day with some cheeky illuminations.

Speaking about his Halloween display, Mr McGawley said: “I was actually in, but pretending not to be. I was listening to people outside pulling up taking pictures, laughing their heads off. I was chuffed to bits.”

“We didn’t have any police this time. I thought a few mums might be upset but they weren’t. They’ve all had a bit of a sense of humour this time.

“I think it’s going to be an annual thing now. I was thinking of doing Valentine’s Day and I might do Bonfire Night.

“I have got a few ideas to start off with but I can’t tell anyone because it will spoil it. It has to be a surprise.

“I had the idea for Halloween a while back. I thought, this is going to be a good one.

“Everyone saw the funny side. You can’t beat a good laugh. Life’s too short not to.”