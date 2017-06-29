Festival ticket hub creates new jobs

Lytham Festival organisers celebrated the opening of their town centre ticket hub with live music and golden giveaways.

The hub, based in the town’s Piazza, is open 11am to 7pm Wednesdays to Sundays until July 9 and then daily from July 10 until the close of the Festival on Sunday, August 6

It is the second year the hub, which employs eight local people, has been in town and its opening on Club Day at the weekend was celebrated with live performances from The Tailormade and local singer Emily Rhodes.

As well as live music, every 50th customer on the day received Golden Ticket Giveaways which ranged from free tickets, complimentary upgrades and meet and greets with Lytham Festival performers, to backstage tours and access to the Lytham Festival TV studio.

Lytham Festival director Peter Taylor said: “We are delighted the hub is now open for business.

“It proved to be a really popular addition to the town centre when we introduced it last year.

“Again we have worked with Lytham in Bloom and employed the services of local gardener and landscaper Greg Anderton of Leafy Lytham who has done an absolutely amazing job of designing and creating the hub garden.”

Lytham Festival opens on Wednesday, August 2, when Olly Murs is the headliner.

More details at www.lythamfestival.com as well as from the hub.