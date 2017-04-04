Festival set to be biggest yet

Lytham’s eighth annual St George’s Day Festival is shaping up to be the most successful yet.

With two weeks still to go to the start of the five-day extravaganza on April 19, several of the events within the Festival have already sold out and organisers are hopeful of comfortably topping the record £82,000 raised for charity last year.

A comedy night with TV favourite Jason Manford sold out some weeks ago and the Festival’s golf tournament and St George’s Day lunch in a giant marquee on Lytham Green have now followed suit.

There has also been plenty of interest in the Festival’s new and extended features this year. Along with a community choir evening and a busking festival, they include a Parade of Dragons, Damsels and Knights and a celebration of England’s Finest on Lytham Green featuring pole dancing, horse displays and the White Helmets Army Motorcycle Display Team,

Stalls around the edge of the parade ring will provide a wide variety of locally grown and prepared foods, while the Festival will culminate on St George’s Day itself, Sunday, April 23, with a Family Fun Day on The Green.

That day, the Grand Marquee will be transformed into a variety theatre featuring dance, song and magic acts for the whole family, while outdoor events will include five-a-side football, tug of war and a wide variety of funfair rides.

The Festival, which traditionally begins with the raising of St George’s Flag on The Green, is this year again supporting three local causes - ABF The Soldier’s Charity, Trinity Hospice and Love Lowthjer.

Festival committee chairman Tim Lince said : “We are all looking forward to what we are sure will be an absolutely wonderful Festival. We are delighted with the support so far and hope we can set a new record amount for the charities we support.”

Weekend passes are available at £10 for adults, with children free, from Lowther Pavilion or the St George’s ticket hub open in the town’s Piazza at weekends. Tickets are also available online at www.lowtherpavilion.co.uk or www.stgeorgesdayfestival.com