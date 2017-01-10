Festival for working dogs plans in place

An international event celebrating the achievements of working dogs across the globe is returning to Blackpool.

The International Festival of Working and Assistance Dogs will take place at the Norbreck Castle exhibition centre from 11am until 4pm on February 4 and 5.

The weekend, organised by Dogs Unite! and the Guide Dogs charity, promises to celebrate man’s best friend and showcase the abilities of working and assistance dogs.

There will be live demonstrations of dogs abilities, as well as stalls and activities for youngsters.

Entry to the event is free, but donations in aid of the Guide Dogs charity are encouraged.

People who are interested in manning a stall at the festival can call (01253) 732572, or email TFWD1@gmail.com.