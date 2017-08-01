Female Doctor is ‘genius’ says Jenna

Former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman has said having a woman take over the Tardis is “genius”.
Jodie Whittaker will replace Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who, making her the 13th reincarnation of the much-loved character and the first female Time Lord.
Former Arnold School head girl Coleman, 31 - who starred as The Doctor’s companion Clara Oswald from 2012 to 2015 - said: “I love it. I think it is genius.”
Coleman said the Broadchurch actress is “brilliant” and added that she “can’t wait to hear her speak” in character.
