Feel nervous picking up the keys to your new car?

Well, imagine taking delivery of a $96m aircraft.

This is the moment bosses from Jet2 put pen to paper on a historic deal in Seattle.

Jet2 signs historic deal

The airline - which operated out of Blackpool before the closure of the Squires Gate terminal and now flies to 48 destinations from Manchester - has received the first of 30 brand new 737 jets from Boeing.

It is the first time the company has ever bought a new-build plane.

The jet is due to set off for Leeds Bradford today (Tue) and will go into service later this month.

Jet2 has paid $2.9bn dollars for the Boeing jets.

But one thing was missing for the delivery flight.

The seats for the plane are made by a UK firm... they’ll be installed once the plane has landed in England.