Feel nervous picking up the keys to your new car?

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Well, imagine taking delivery of a $96m aircraft.

This is the moment bosses from Jet2 put pen to paper on a historic deal in Seattle.

Jet2 signs historic deal

The airline - which operated out of Blackpool before the closure of the Squires Gate terminal and now flies to 48 destinations from Manchester - has received the first of 30 brand new 737 jets from Boeing.

It is the first time the company has ever bought a new-build plane.

The jet is due to set off for Leeds Bradford today (Tue) and will go into service later this month.

Jet2 has paid $2.9bn dollars for the Boeing jets.

Jet2 signs historic deal

But one thing was missing for the delivery flight.

The seats for the plane are made by a UK firm... they’ll be installed once the plane has landed in England.