Feathers flying for birdwatch

Feathers flew at a Fleetwood primary school when pupils took part in the Great Garden Birdwatch.

Children at Shakespeare Primary School made bird feeders as part of the project by the RSPB to attract more wild birds to gardens.

Pupils from Shakespeare Primary School have been making bird feeders for the Big Garden Birdwatch. Pictured are Millie Thornley and Poppy Magnull.

Last year’s event was a huge success with children taking part from all over the UK. Last year’s birds are pictured clockwise from top left. They were: 1. House sparrow, 2. Starling, 3. Blue tit, 4. Blackbird, 5. Wood pigeon, 6. Goldfinch, 7. Chaffinch, 8. Great tit, 9. Robin, 10 Long-tailed tit.

