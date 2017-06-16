Fashion and fundraising are always in style at annual event

Glamorous fashionistas donned their fabulous frocks and hats and fascinators for a fundraising extravaganza close to the heart.

A crowd of 70 stylish ladies descended on The Villa Hotel, at Wrea Green for the annual Heartbeat Ladies Day, a colourful and fun affair.

Cindy Billingham, Lorraine Norris, Margaret Evans-Fisher, Maura Jackson, Anne Greenhalgh, Em Hunter and Jill Rogerson.

And the fundraisers went all-out on glamour while reaching deep in their pockets to raise £4,000 for Heartbeat, based in Preston.

The money will go towards the on-going work provided to local people who require heart rehabilitation by providing an exercise-based programme delivered by trained instructors for those recovering from heart attack, surgery or stroke.

Women enjoyed a drink on arrival, followed by a three course meal and talks from Maura Jackson, chief executive of a young person’s support charity in Bolton, Lorraine Norris, chief executive of Preston City Council and Ann Greenhalgh and Margaret Evans Asher from Lytham St Annes Art Society.

Love Fashion of Huntley’s Country Stores took to the catwalk with their latest collections and guests were able to peruse a selection of stalls.

Pam Fitzgerald, Annette Patterson, Sue Sulley and Sylvia Gregson.

Each week the Heartbeat charity supports 800 people from across the local area.