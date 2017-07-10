Farewell to ‘lovely lady’ killed in freak resort accident involving her own car

The family of a pensioner who died in a freak accident have gathered to say their farewells.

Sarah Crawley – better known as Sadie to her friends and family – died after being run over by her own car last month.

Where the car ended up can be seen here, based on road markings sprayed onto the asphalt by police

The 77-year-old was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but her injuries proved too serious.

The Scot, who was fondly remembered by her neighbours as a ‘lovely lady’, had a funeral service at Holy Cross Church, Central Drive, last Friday.

An inquest into the accident that took her life is expected to be held in the resort in September.

It will look into the full details of what happened in Ryburn Avenue at around 6.10pm on Thursday, June 9.

Emergency services were called to the small street, with runs parallel to Waterloo Road in Marton, after Mrs Crawley was seen lying on the pavement.

Nearby, blocking the road, was her silver convertible Peugeot 206, sideways and stationary.

Residents rushed to help before paramedics, who arrived five minutes after being called, treated the widow for ‘serious’ chest injuries, police said.

She died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Officers were initially worried Mrs Crawley, who lived alone, may have been the victim of a hit-and-run, but later concluded the collision may have been an horrific accident.

Investigators were working on the theory she leaned into the car through an open door before turning on the ignition.

The vehicle then lurched backwards, knocking her to the ground and running her over, it was feared.

The alarm was raised by a woman who was visiting her parent’s home in the street, and who also shouted for her mum to help.

One neighbour said he saw the woman being helped in an ambulance by paramedics, and said: “Her car was sideways in the road.

“The door was open.” Another added: “I don’t think anybody saw it happen. She was a really nice lady. I didn’t see her much because I think she was staying with her sister. It’s really sad. ”

In an announcement, Mrs Crawley’s family said she survived her husband Frank, son, also Frank, to whom she was ‘devoted’, and niece Morag.

She was the grandmother of Sara, Hannah, and Francheska, and ‘dearly loved’ sister of Maggie.

At her funeral, colourful attire was preferred to ‘reflect a true celebration’ of her life, and donations were requested in leiu of flowers to Trinity Hospice in Bispham.

Next-door neighbour and mum-of-five Frankie Marsh said she was friendly, adding: “She used to knock on my house to see how the kids were, and to bring sweets for them.”