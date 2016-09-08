Farewell to community stalwart

A community stalwart and former rotary club president has died.

Alan Hebden, a Gazette community correspondent for Cleveleys, died from heart failure on August 19, age 83.

His wife Barbara said: “Alan was extremely kind and caring and very charity-minded.

“He was much loved.”

As well as his work with The Gazette, former Thornton Cleveleys Rotary Club president Alan was known for his dedication to Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society and for playing the organ each Sunday at St Mark’s church in Layton. A keen fund-raiser, he travelled to Romania in his youth to work with orphaned children.

He leaves behind his wife Barbara, children Robert and Suzan, and five grandchildren.

Barbara, who lives on Devonshire Road, Blackpool, said: “He would help anybody and he would give it 100 per cent. That’s the kind of person he was.”

Suzan said: “He was a wonderful man and was very special to me, my brother and his grandchildren.”

Alan’s funeral will take place on September 15 at St Mark’s Church in Layton.