Family's tribute to dad-to-be killed in Central Drive crash

The family of 29-year-old Danny Faber, who died in a scooter crash in Blackpool, have paid their tribute to him.

Mr Faber suffered fatal injuries after his Aprilia scooter collided with a Mercedes car in Central Drive at around 7.15pm on Wednesday.

He was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. One man, who was on another scooter, was arrested and later bailed until March 9.

In a statement released by Lancashire Police today, Mr Faber's family said: "Daniel was a lovely family man. He always wanted a cuddle off his Nana.

“He was a big laugh and a soft bear. He was a joker who loved life. He was always happy and friendly.

“He leaves behind his Nana and Grandad, Myrna and Roger, and was an expectant father with fiancée Natalie, as well as stepfather to Rihanna and TJ, both of whom adored him.

“The family request privacy at this time to grieve.”