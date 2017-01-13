Family’s tears for tragic bar worker Ashley

Tributes have been paid to a young man whose bright smile earned him the nickname ‘Mr Sunshine’.

Blackpool barman Ashley Herrington, 27, was found dead at his home on Morley Road, Marton, last Thursday.

His heartbroken mum Carol, 53, said: “His smile and his laugh were infectious. You couldn’t stay mad at him for long.

“He was a cheeky chappy. He was my Mr Sunshine.”

Former Beacon Hill High School student Ashley was a popular face at Bar 19 on Queen Street, where well-wishers laid flowers and cards after news of his death was posted on social media.

In a Facebook post made several days before his death, Ashley spoke of his hopes for a happy and successful 2017.

Carol said: “He was looking forward to spending time with his family and friends.

“He had more than 2,000 Facebook friends and he knew all of them. It took him ages to walk through the town centre because everybody knew him and they’d stop him to say hello. He was very popular.

“He was always a character.

“When he was about two or three-years-old he stuck his finger down the plughole and we had to get the fire brigade out.

“He even had his own drink at Bar 19 - brandy and Red Bull – that has been named after him.

“He was very loved. I don’t know anyone as loved as he was. Everybody who has sent their regards have all spoken so highly of him.

“We are all devastated. None of us are sleeping. I want my son back, and I can’t have him.”

His sister Kara said: “He was a loveable rogue – that was him.

“He worked in bar work since he was 16-years-old, starting glass collecting.

“Bar 19 was his favourite spot, that was his watering hole.”

Ashley leaves behind his mum, sister, dad Tony, niece Lily, and lifelong best friend Christopher MacFarlane.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 9.15am on Thursday to reports of a sudden death at an address on Morley Road.

“Officers attended and found a 27-year-old man who was sadly pronounced deceased.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.”